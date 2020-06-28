ASP: State Trooper shoots suspect after assault on Highway Police Officer

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The following is a press release from Arkansas State Police:

“The Arkansas State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting incident, that left an officer of the Arkansas Highway Police and a suspect wounded. A state trooper, pursuant to Arkansas State Police policy and procedure, is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

The shooting incident occurred about 7 PM tonight near Interstate 30 and Roosevelt Road. The Arkansas Department of Transportation, Highway Police Officer was stabbed as he approached the suspect. The injuries in the stabbing of the Highway Police Officer are not believed to be life threating.

An Arkansas State Trooper shot the suspect as the suspect approached the trooper with a weapon. The state trooper was not injured. The suspect was transported from the scene to a local hospital. The condition of the suspect is unknown.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — Arkansas State Police confirm a “Use of Force Investigation” after a trooper fired his gun this evening.

A man has been transported to a local hospital.

At the request of Arkansas State Police, Pulaski County deputies have been called to assist directing traffic in the area of I-30 and Roosevelt.

Please avoid the area.

We have a crew on the scene and will have more information as soon as it comes in.