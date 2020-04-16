LRPD searching for suspect, person of interest in connection to Tuesday homicide, shooting

Update (Thursday, April 16, 10:35 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police need your help finding a suspect and a person of interest in connection to a shooting and a homicide that happened Tuesday on Twin Oaks Road.

Mr. Johnson is considered armed and dangerous. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 16, 2020

Little Rock Police say James Johnson has warrants for first-degree domestic battery, first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Officials say Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives also need your help locating LC Kennedy Sr., who detectives have listed as a person of interest in the Twin Oaks Rd. homicide. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are urged to call Homicide Detectives at 501-404-3051. pic.twitter.com/6rB2HSX3bm — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 16, 2020

Little Rock Police have also identified LC Kennedy, Sr. as a person of interest in connection to the homicide.

If you see Johnson or Kennedy, call Little Rock Police homicide detectives at 501-404-3051.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department haven ruled the burned body found yesterday in the 7300 block of Twin Oaks a homicide.

If you know anything about this case you are asked to call police.

After further investigation and an autopsy, the deceased body discovered early yesterday morning on Twin Oaks Road has been ruled a homicide. Detectives are diligently working to make an arrest on this case. pic.twitter.com/KlpjUM5L2O — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 15, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This morning the Little Rock Police Department found a woman who was shot in the hand and a burned body was found near a home.

Due to the suspect of the shooting possibly being in the home with other potential victims, SWAT was called to check the home. Upon the search, no one was located inside.

The woman’s injuries were non-life threatening.

The deceased body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The cause of death and manner of death are unknown at this time. The identity of the deceased is also pending positive identification from the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Little Rock Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the hand and a body was found near a home.

Police were called to the 7300 block of Twin Oaks just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of Twin Oaks Rd. to a shooting, where a woman was shot in the hand. As officers surrounded the area, officers discovered a deceased body that appeared to be burned. SWAT has been called to check the residence. This investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/NSDDRZ7rwo — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 14, 2020

As officers surrounded the area, they discovered a body that appeared to have been burned at the back of the home.

SWAT has been called to the scene because police say there was a possibility the suspect may have been inside the home.

SWAT cleared the home.

The woman is in the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

Little Rock Police have started their investigation.