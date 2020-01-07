At least two mobile homes on fire in Pulaski County

UPDATE:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- Officials say they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a third home.

One woman tells Fox16 News that she heard popping noises inside her home around 4 a.m. and when she opened the door, she saw flames.

As of now, two cars, two homes and a trailer were damaged.

Officials say there are no injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- Firefighters and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are responding after two mobile homes caught fire on Highway 365 South.

Pulaski County deputies say there is concern that the fire may spread to two other homes.

According to a spokesman with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene and started waking people up.

Officials say the fire is “about 85 percent contained”.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.