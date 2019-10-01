Amber Guyger found guilty in Botham Jean killing

Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger leaves the courtroom after a jury found her guilty of murder Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Dallas. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS — Former police officer Amber Guyger has been found guilty in the September 2018 shooting death of a man with ties to Arkansas.

A jury on Tuesday morning convicted her of murder in the killing of Botham Jean, a native of St. Lucia who graduated from Harding University in Searcy.

The jury is expected to return Tuesday afternoon for the punishment phase of the trial. Guyger faces five to 99 years in prison.

Guyger had testified that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a long shift and that she believed he was an intruder. The 31-year-old Guyger said she had feared for her life.

Prosecutors said it’s absurd to suggest Guyger didn’t know she was in the wrong apartment.

Guyger was charged with murder then fired from the force.