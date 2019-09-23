UPDATE: Arkansas children reported missing all found

Update:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — The missing children have been found by officials.

The State police told us about one child missing when there were four children who were reported missing.

The four children and the woman have been found in North Little Rock and are all safe.

D’kaylei Gregory 3 years old, Da’nyla’s Gregory 4 years old, De’vans Dobson 8 years old and Da’metria Dobson 9 years old were all with Cheyenne Moore.

Moore is an acquaintance of the children’s mother.

Moore was given permission to take the children but did not return them when she was supposed to.

The children’s mother then called police and reported them missing.

Original Story:

LONOKE, Ark. — The local sheriff’s office has activated an Amber Alert for a missing child who they say may have been taken by a woman.

D’Kaylei R’Nay Gregory has been reported taken and not returned.

She is a 2-year-old female, and around 40 pounds. She was last seen possibly wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

The adult she may be with is Cheyenne Elizabeth Moore, a 23-year-old woman who is about 5’06” and was last seen wearing white t-shirt and shorts.

Moore is the Aunt of the 2-year-old.

They may be traveling in a 2003 Nissan Sentra 4 door Silver with an Arkansas tag of 176XWO.