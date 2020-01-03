AMBER ALERT: 6-year-old boy, last seen with armed and dangerous man

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Julian Boyd.

He is black, 4 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, black low cut hair with brown eyes.

6-year-old Julian Boyd went missing this morning (January 3, 2020) at 6:00 a.m. from Pulaski County.

The suspect he is with is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect’s name Napolean Haire, 33. His last known address is 7515 Geyer Springs, Little Rock.

He is black, 5’11” with low cut, black hair, and brown eyes and his complexion is dark.

He may be traveling in a 2001 Grey Lexus 300 with Arkansas License plate 058YST

Anyone with information should contact Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.