96 flu deaths in Arkansas for 2019-2020 season, 10 deaths reported this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Ten people, including a child, have died due to the flu this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Health released Friday, this brings the total of flu deaths for the 2019-2020 season to 96.

According to ADH, the child was 0-4 years old, two other victims were 45-64 years old and seven were 65 and older.

According to ADH, 34,600 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers since September 29, 2019, with over 960 positive tests reported this week.

