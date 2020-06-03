2 men dead, one woman critically injured in Russellville shooting

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.- Russellville Police are investigating after two men were killed and a woman was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Russellville Police, a call about a shooting was received just after 3:20 a.m. on the 3600 block of East Main Street.

Officers say they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

A woman was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition, according to Russellville Police.

Officials say there is no threat to public safety.