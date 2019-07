MARIANNA, Ark. – Marianna Police are looking for three people wanted for murder.

Darren “Wildlife” Smith and Terry Royston are accused of killing 40-year-old Israel Gordon Thursday night. Police say he died after being shot in the neck. Smith and Royston are wanted on a capital murder charge.

A third suspect has not been identified. The suspects are believed to be in a black Chevy Silverado with license plate number 6 ROV.