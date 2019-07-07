BREAKING NEWS: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville, police are investigating.

Police responded to 1200 McArthur Drive around noon in reference to a domestic disturbance where the male subject was allegedly choking his sister.

When they arrived the man had allegedly threatened himself and his family with a knife.

Officers attempted to negotiate, but they say the man swung the knife at them.

One officer fired his weapon, hitting the man.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer is on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

The identity of the deceased man and the officer are not being released at this time.

Jacksonville, AR (Press Release)- On July 7 at 1158 hours officers with the Jacksonville Police Department were dispatched to 1200 McArthur Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance where the male subject was allegedly choking his sister. Prior to Officer’s arriving on scene the family was able to get the subject off of the sister, at which time he armed himself with a knife and started making threats towards family and himself.

Officers quickly arrived on scene at 12:03 hours and were advised by witnesses that the armed subject entered the shed located in the backyard. Officers then made contact with the male subject in the back yard. Officer attempted to negotiate with the male subject in hopes of resolving the matter peacefully. During the negotiation process the male subject threatened officers with the knife in a swinging motion. One officer then fired his weapon at the subject striking the subject.

The Subject was transported to North Metro hospital for treatment. Subject was pronounced deceased at North Metro hospital.

As per Jacksonville Police Department Policy, the officer is now on paid administrative leave. The identity of the officer involved is this incident is not being released at this time.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available.