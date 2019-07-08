Update: Arkansas State Police find missing 4-year-old, mother in custody

UPDATE: 4-year-old Kensley Yeatman has been found safe. Her mother, Stephanie Torres, is in custody.

Previous story:

WARD, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police has issued a missing/endangered child advisory for 4-year-old Kensley Yeatman.

Police say she was taken by force from her temporary guardian’s home on Sunday morning by her mother, Stephanie Torres. Torres is believed to be intoxicated and currently driving a white Mercedes C300 with Arkansas tags 864 YIF. She is possibly traveling to Alabama or New Mexico.

If you see Kensley or Stephanie or if you any information, you are asked to call the Ward Police Department at 501-843-2340.