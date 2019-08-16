Bomb threat at Star City High School Friday, classes dismiss early

STAR CITY, Ark. – The Star City School District is dismissing classes at 2 p.m. Friday after giving the all-clear following a bomb threat.

The district posted information on the situation on its Facebook page around noon and provided three updates.

This is the first post:

Attention. A note was left on a teacher’s desk at the High School that insinuates a bomb threat to staff and students. We have evacuated all staff and students from the Middle School and High School buildings and are working collaboratively with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and Star City Police Department. All students and staff are safe. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The second post:

We are currently working with local law enforcement with a dog to clear our High School and Middle School Buildings. As soon as buildings are deemed safe we will return students to their building. If you choose, parents may checkout their child at that time in the main office of your student’s school. All students are safe. Please be patient.

The third post:

We have cleared all buildings at the High School and Middle School Campus with the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department. The threat was unsubstantiated and we will resume normal school operations. If you choose, you may checkout your student at the main office of their school.