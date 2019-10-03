Woman’s body found under overpass in Pine Bluff

Update:
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police are releasing new information about a homicide victim who was found Thursday morning.
The Pine Bluff Police Department says the woman’s body was found off E. 2nd Avenue.
A sheriff’s deputy made the discovery after seeing an unattended car and checking the area.
Police have a possible suspect but are not yet releasing further details.
Original story:
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A person has been found dead near Union Pacific property.
Police are investigating after the discovery of the body Thursday morning.
The body was found in a grassy area, under an overpass.
This is still an ongoing investigation. If you know anything, please contact police.