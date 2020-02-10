Body found at Fayetteville waste facility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man’s body was found after a solid waste truck dumped its load at the recycling center in Fayetteville on Monday, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police received a call from the waste facility on Happy Hollow Road at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Murphy.

The body was discovered on a conveyor belt at the center. Murphy said the truck went to the recycling center after it was full halfway through its route.

Police are treating the area as a crime scene. The body is that of a white male, and police are working to identify the individual and identify the next of kin.

Investigators have cleared the scene.

