Update: Woman’s body found Oct. 6 in Pulaski Co. identified

Update:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The woman who was found dead near Faulkner Lake Rd has been identified.

On Oct. 6, deputies had been called to Faulkner Lake Rd near Sand River Road in reference to a woman’s body being found.

The person who had found the body had been checking on their deer stand in that area. The body had been located about 100 yards off of Faulkner Lake Rd.

Police say that there were no signs of foul play.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer for identification, cause, and manner of death.

The body has been identified as Chelsea Elizabeth Smith, 30, of Cabot.

Original:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found Sunday evening.

Deputies were called to Faulkner Lake Road, near Sand River Road, around 7 p.m. for a woman who was found dead.

Officials say it appears the body had been there for weeks.

The body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner for identification and cause and manner of death.

