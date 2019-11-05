Bodies of two elderly people found in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Around 2:00 p.m. today, a citizen called police and reported finding at least one body behind a home.

Officers went out to the scene and found two elderly people dead.

Baxter Regional Medical Center ambulance responded. The Baxter County Corner’s Office and the Arkansas State Police have joined the investigation.

The bodies will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for determination for the cause and manner of death.

The names of the dead are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.