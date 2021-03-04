‘Take a moment’ with Bob Clausen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Take a moment with Bob’s Clausen.

“A few of his books have been slammed, not because they were panned.

Was it planned? To make some not a fan? No, no, and please don’t say so.

They are for children to read and see, not to create controversy.

Why then now, do we ask, how Dr. Seuss? how?

Was there intent to disgrace or put in a place?

No no, Dr. Seuss is not for or against any race, that’s just not the case.

It’s written all over the place, you can see it on his face and on the pages for all ages.

Some images in his books, are getting very critical looks.

Is it something taken to far? Will it leave a scar? It certainly may set a bar.

Sometimes when we see things, they should not be canceled, but a cause to council the little eyes that see.

All the world is not perfect, not the same.. if it were it might be a little lame.

There really is no one to blame, and it is a shame a few cherished works are feeling the flame.

Dr. Seuss helped us learn ‘different is okay,’ not to shy away because someone is different in some way.

Together in a world where few are the same, it’s a shame a few worlds of Seuss take the blame.

From the man who wrote of Horton, eggs and ham..a hat worn by a cat, if I ran the zoo, to name a few..

Said the doctor “the more that you read, the more things you will know. the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

So why not take the books, images and all, and use it as a hook, to educate one and all who look, on what was, was. and what was, is not. nor should be again.

You can read into this what you want, put my head on a pike if you like, but let the clock strike, and for a moment understand, it’s going to be alright.”