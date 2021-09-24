Take a moment to think about the extremes in our country

Time to take a moment.

We have really seen things move to extremes in the country over the past few years.

We’ve seen things swing way….to the right..and way…to the left.

Not really swinging as much as it’s crashing into one side then the other.

With that kind of forceful movement, we are seeing, things will begin to break down.

What you can, and can not say..but that’s free speech right? Who you can and should not support.. religions under attack, beliefs,

What you earn..what you don’t. Who you do, or do not associate with..things that are innocently humorous, but others take as offensive..and it’s labeled forbidden.

If things keep swinging with anger, force, violence and vindictiveness ..something is going to give and crack.

I like to think..that the majority of you and the rest of the state and country are kind of caught in the middle of the extremes.

With the understanding that life is better when you let people go about their business and you go about yours.

Understood, people’s feelings can be hurt, but for the most part people are not intentionally malicious in their behavior..some are, agreed.

But this is where we need to understand the middle ground..that center point between to far this way, or to far that way.

Just because I don’t agree with a menu item.. doesn’t mean I create a movement to get the restaurant shut down..or force the restaurant to include items I want and like.. I either don’t order it or go someplace else. right?

We have a lot of rights under our constitution ..the right to be extreme, demanding, degrading and destructive? I don’t think are there.

That center point is ‘We The People’, and absolutely we can move to this side or that side, but with some order and collective purpose, always with the understanding to meet in the middle and go about our business.

We are imperfect..so is our political system, but we need to work with the understanding that those imperfections make up the need for a delicate balance, where we can all chime in together..creating a common productive tone for all.

Then we’ll get a better understanding that going to far this way or that way can cause damage to what we all long for, a subtle constant chiming in as ‘We The People’ get along.

Ganging up politically, culturally, socially and clanging as loud as possible for this way or that way ..and canceling what made you feel bad..or forcing what makes you feel good,

Is damaging the one true thing all sides long for and share, as it hangs quietly in the balance..imperfections..cracks and all.

Take a moment.