Take a moment to say thank you

Bob Clausen Takes a moment to say thank you to those who served.

“War is an ugly thing, if ever we saw a cause to go to war in modern times it was September 11th.

What emerged was a cat and mouse game with the leader of the group who took responsibility.

We will always do what needs to be done to hold those accountable for pulling feathers off the eagle’s wing.

When I say we..I mean the men and women of the U.S. military.

I never served and will always feel a little less of an American for not putting on a uniform..but ever since I was a teen I’ve always stood ready to answer the call.

On September 12th there was a rush to serve by so many..and serve they did..they also died.

The cat and mouse game was for keeps and it kept taking…we eventually got the mouse.

During our 20 years in a place many couldn’t find on a map before heading there, with gun in hand and flag on shoulder, good things were done.

I saw them leave for combat deployments, humanitarian missions, part of farming programs and civic leadership teams.

I saw them come back heads held high.. with the thought “i think they are getting it..this just might work” i saw them come back..in flag-draped coffins ..sons and daughters fathers and mothers lost..for what?

While the tide is turning in a place few knew we were still involved in..the foundation of what was, and what can be, is what for!!

Built on the bedrock of what our men and women in the U.S. military planted there.

Planted with the blood, sweat, and tears of men and women most afghans will never know..but forever will know were there..and there for something better than is about to be.

You!! succeeded in showing the world the might and passion of the men and women of the U.S. military and what they can and do hand out each day.

Even though today it appears a chess match has turned into a game of marbles and everyone has mittens on, in Afghanistan, so much has been gained…it may be hard to see, even if it’s only a mustard seed of faith and hope..it’s true.

The seeds are there and always will be…courtesy of the red white and blue.

I’d like to take a moment..and say thank you.”