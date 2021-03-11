Take a moment to appreciate the lessons learned from the COVID-19 fight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The challenge of the coronavirus pandemic has had deep impacts on everyone, from the tragic loss of life, to fights for health to seismic changes in how people live, work and learn.

Even with the great hardships that COVID-19 has brought, KARK 4 News anchor Bob Clausen also believes we should think about the fight against the virus has taught us about ourselves and what we hold most important.

There have been many moments today when we sat back and thought of the moment COVID-19 became something we had to deal with or defend against.

A year ago, we began to stop doing a lot of things, but I look at what we began doing whether we knew it or not, wanted to or not.

We sure have learned a lot about something too small to even see.

We sure learned how to beat down the flu by doing things we should do – wash your hands, don’t breathe on people, for starters.

We also learned there are a lot of things we can do without – toilet paper was not one of them – but if need be, we did OK.

Some people needed hope and found it, some needed prayer and found it. Some found their beliefs could offer a reassuring tone that this too shall pass, although we are not in the clear yet.

A year after Pearl Harbor we were still very much at war. But now, like then, we turned inward, found time to be resourceful, found we had time to be with family and do things together, found we missed those we couldn’t spend time with, more than we thought we would.

We learned how to be strong when something takes over and stops our world, when it takes a family member or friend or eases in and takes you by surprise.

We may one day be done with COVID in some regard, but we can’t stop doing the things it taught us we can do together.

Maybe we needed to be brought together even by a thing as dangerous and deadly as this.

I have no great mind or thinker to quote, but there is one that should be etched in stone, from a nurse at Jefferson Regional – Kathleen Bottom – where it all began in Arkansas.

She said, “When this ends, may we find that we have become more like the people we wanted to be.”

Take a moment…