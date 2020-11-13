Take a Moment: The Presidential Election Process is Not Supposed to be Over Yet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The election was more than a week ago, and many media outlets have projected that former Vice President Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

Many supporters of President Donald Trump, and the president himself, have contested these results, though, while Biden and his supporters as questioning why a transition has not started yet.

KARK 4 Evening News Anchor Bob Clausen has something to say the election process and the patience we all need to show as it continues to move forward.

Well, the election isn’t over yet, and it’s got some up in arms. In fact, everybody seems to be.

Supporters of the president, and he still is the president, say keep counting, and count some over, and challenge others. Other loud voices are saying, “Just stop and concede already, put America first.”

Take a moment, though. This thing, a presidential election in the united states of America, isn’t supposed to be over yet.

What’s happening – as far as counting, recounts, waiting and challenges – are all part of the process that is presidential election. Nothing outside the system is being done.

Still, his opponents say the president doesn’t have the electoral votes, that he lost, that we have a president-elect, that he should concede so we can move on, that Republicans are playing with the process.

Well, in actuality, the process isn’t being “played,” We have a “presumed” president-elect.

When a media outlet calls the race, that’s not the end of it, and the media is not in the constitution.

Yes, it’s an inference from available data – understood, but it is not grounds for demands.

The process is over when the Electoral College casts its votes on December 14th.

The results are sent to Congress on January 6th, Congress counts the votes and then a president-elect is declared.

Inauguration day in January 20th, that’s all in the Constitution.

On that note, Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore did not concede until December 13th 2000, 36 days after the election, one day before the Electoral College, voted when Florida was in the balance in that race.

So, nothing out of bounds is happening here.

The president has every right to do what he is doing, every candidate does. That’s what makes this fair, so there should be no fear.

Fear a process that has no room for questions, review and recounts. An election that is done and over before constitutional mechanisms are used is not how it’s done. If it was, we’d be called Russia.

You don’t call a game with innings left to play, no matter how much a team is winning by, or how bad one is losing. You play it out. In essence, that’s the spirit of America.

So take a moment relax, turn off the noise. We’re not in uncharted or un-navigable waters here.

If we get to that point, there’s a process for that, too.

Rest assured, this ship will find a port. It always does, always has and always will.