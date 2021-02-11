Good news can be found if you take a moment and look up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ‘Take a moment’ with Bob Clausen:

“I took a moment this week and took notice of some of the images we have seen on TV and online.

They initiate a great deal of emotion and one would hope action, or at least they should.

If they don’t, I don’t know why.

They are images we should be sharing, talking about, and encouraging a younger generation to take notice of, hopefully, they can impact and better the next generation.

Let me give you an example of what I’m talking about.

Police officers, helping homeless people looking for a warm place to stay, find it.

A place where veterans and their families can go to get just about anything they need for free on Wednesday they opened a food pantry..it’s a hit.

Also, a disabled Vietnam veteran whose helicopter was shot down and a piece of the rotor blade cut him open..according to a post he couldn’t get his primary care provider to authorize him an electric wheelchair…his helicopter was shot down and he was hit with the rotor…didn’t qualify him.

Two had been donated to the veteran’s village, they gave him one..because his helicopter was shot down and he was hit with the rotor.

Congress is debating a 15 dollar minimum wage..why combat-injured veterans don’t qualify for anything they need from roof to foot..is for another day.

Day in day out all around us..more good is being done and said about people than the opposite. Fact.

And more people than we can count do good things when no one is looking..or in some cases no ones looking up.

In Little Rock superintendent Michael Poore worked in the cold this week up on the roof of the district office..after his office was packed with donations for kids who need a little help.

Hunter S. Thompson wrote, “Good news is rare these days, and every glittering ounce of it should be cherished and hoarded and worshipped and fondled like a priceless diamond,”

I agree in part..and no slight against Thompson but, I know good is not that rare.

It’s happening all around us all the time..all we need to do is take a moment and look around…or up.