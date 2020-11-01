Commentary: Peaceful transitions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Election Day is just about here.

KARK 4 Evening News Anchor Bob Clausen has something to say about transitions in his latest commentary.

“We are just about there, in days we will re-elect a president, or elect a new president.

One of those two things will happen, it’s a given, there will be a transition of power, or things will remain the same.

A lot has been made of a question the president was asked about a ‘peaceful transition of power’ if it goes that way.

Given what we have seen over the last 4 years, I’m not sure the question went to the right person.

Will ‘you’ be part of a peaceful transition of power… or a peaceful continuation?

A lot of people were not four years ago, some have made it a full time job.

Others accepted the outcome, support the process and moved on-to this election.

That’s what we do in a presidential system form of government.

But last time, right out of the gate we heard “Impeach!! impeach!!” and we saw congress work very hard–at that.

People talked about the resistance, others punched people in the face for a hat they were wearing, or were shouted out of restaurants or fired for who they voted for.

This is not what we do..we don’t fight each other..we fight together.

If your team doesn’t win the championship, do you create a movement to close down the winning university?

No. The game is over..you can get angry, upset and then look forward to going at it again next time around.

Let the conference make sure the winning team keeps playing by the rules.

I know a lot more is in play..and theres a lot of static about what some say is..when it isn’t.. just to get you fired up.

Why can’t we sit by the fire, instead of tossing each other in it.

If the president is re-elected are you prepared to says “Yes..even though i did not vote for him, I’m going to go about my life, support those who support my causes and go strong the next time,” or make yourself miserable by getting angry over something you really can’t undo–an election in the United States of America..decided on, the way it’s been done for more than 200 years.

If former Vice President Joe Biden wins, are you willing to say “okay..that’s that, ” and lets navigate these waters as Americans, make the best of the next four years and put a new person up when the time comes?

Tthe answers have to be yes..or you are not allowed to be shocked when any candidate says they’re may not be a peaceful transfer of power when people haven’t been peaceful about the process to begin with.

We tried a peaceful transition with a king..he didn’t go for it, so we went to war, and won to ensure there would and will always be a succession of peaceful transitions, by everyone.

I’m not saying don’t speak your mind..do. but don’t beat someone up because they are, too.

I’m not saying be politically correct..if that’s even a possibility..but encourage socially decent behavior when doing so.

Speak so you can be understood..and listen so you can understand.

Whatever the outcome is..say your peace then peacefully move on.

Social media will have enough trash for everyone, it’s now so anti social, and mis informed, it’s cancerous to real facts..facts you can verify all by yourself,

and why not try this..if you dont have anything nice to say..dont say anything all..

Take a moment..”