Bob’s Commentary: Fixing complex problems may begin with simple solutions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- In light of all we are seeing following the death of George Floyd, where will we and our communities go from here?

The answer to that may not come for some time.

As Bob Clausen suggests below, fixing complex problems may begin with simple solutions.

We sure do have a lot of rights in this country, it’s a wonderful place.

But, it seems over the past few generations, we have just let simple human decencies erode.

We sure don’t have the right to put a knee on a man’s neck to the point where he can’t breathe and dies.

We sure don’t have the right to punch a man in the face because he’s wearing a “MAGA” hat.

Mark Twain said, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”

We’ve been here before, sadly. Moving forward, there will be talk of this and that. Fund this, don’t fund that. Pass this, vote for that, this or them.

We will watch the complexities grind out by people who welcome the challenge. It won’t be easy, but it’s not at all impossible.

So, why are we here again?

If this is a tipping point, we need to lean to the common ground, and it is a ‘we’ thing. Not Black and white. We are one race, the human race.

Anything being done from here on out can’t be an excuse to seem sympathetic to a cause, or to enrich a political agenda, pad a resume or fill pockets.

I’ve been around long enough to see the cycle repeat itself over and over, and here we are.

This time, work has to be completed. As humans, real gains need to be made, not just stopped. The book closed until it happens again, and we open the book to see where we left off and go from there.

What do we do? You and me? Take a stand? Sure. Get involved? Yes. And maybe, just try being nice. Complex problems can have simple solutions. Can we just be nice to people?

As members of the same race, the human race.

We hold a pen to help write tomorrow’s chapter of our existence.

I don’t know if I’m sensitive to it right now, but I’ve seen a lot more nice people recently than not. And that, in of itself, is nice for all of us.

As children, we are taught to play nice with others, be respectful and get along.

Where in the adult handbook does it say, ‘Okay, forget all about that now. You’re grown up. Dislike and disrespect others, their beliefs and the law.’? It doesn’t.

Muhammad Ali said it, pure and simple, “Hating people because of their color is wrong. And it doesn’t matter which color does the hating. It’s just plain wrong.”

If we can’t be nice to each other with simple gestures, how can we get our race, the human race, to the next level?

As humans, we can do this. A simple hello, holding a door open, tossing a few dollars to someone who is short at the checkout, or just listening and understanding others’ points of view, agree or not.

So, what are we going to do? Being nice seems like a good place to start.

Fred Rogers, you know him as Mister Rogers, said, “Imagine what our real neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person.”

Being nice is a small investment with a great reward.

It’s all about race. Our race. The human race. It’s the only race that’s going to bring change.