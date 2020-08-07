Bob’s Commentary: The information station

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Time to take a moment and step away from the newscast to talk about the news.

As a person in the business and a student of the business and a viewer, I would agree with the statement.

We have never been at a point in time when we desired as much information as we could get… about really important things.

At the same time, we are being inundated with information like never before- good and bad.

It’s like working in a switching yard for bullet trains, and nothing is slowing down.

It’s all coming in so fast and heading out faster.

From Antifa to antibodies, presidential campaigns to confederates and protests, coronavirus and vaccines, not to mention the day-to-day stuff.

What should you care about? What’s important? All of it!

But more so, you should care about how you’re getting it, how you’re taking it in.

Not one train will take you everywhere you want to go. Don’t rely on one source of information.

If you want to go East, West, North or South, you need to get on a different train every once and a while to complete the journey.

So skewed is some of the information we are getting from various news outlets. A producer at a cable network resigned, and in an open letter, recounted a conversation with a network exec saying, “We are a cancer and there is no cure”. Adding a successful and insightful TV veteran said, “But if you could find a cure, it would change the world.”

At one point suggesting they choose to go with a story on the politics of COVID-19 over one on scientific information that we are looking for right now.

It happens on all of them.

It’s impossible to watch, read or listen to all of it, let alone comprehend it. I’m not even including the static of social media.

We have to be willing to listen to the conversations on both sides and make our own conclusions. Keep in mind, if it is not a conversation, then it’s a lecture, and that means you are being told what to think. That’s not who we are in this country.

We think for ourselves and have to take it upon ourselves to listen to that science and this science, those politicians and these politicians.

When they get it, that’s what we are doing, maybe they’ll all take a moment and listen to the conversations we are having.

Cancers can be cured.