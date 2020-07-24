Bob’s Commentary: Here’s to a new adventure, Ashley Ketz

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are times in life when you’re not really sure how something is going to work out.

Seven years ago, I was in that position. I was told I was going to have a new co-anchor and the deal was done.

I didn’t know the person or how the pairing would work, if at all.

I’m a worst-case scenario kind of guy. I anticipated navigating some rough seas, figuring out the give and take.

It was hello and here we go.

What it wound up being is a pleasure cruise each evening with Ashley Ketz.

A lovely, generous lady who never put herself before you, me or our crew.

Each day no matter what she was dealing with outside of the station, she never brought it to work, but she always brought her smile.

When she asks, “How’s your day going?” she really wants to know and will listen.

Some days, I’ve seen her workload increase past mine. When I’d offer to take on some of the burden, she’d just say, “Oh no, I’ve got it,” and she’d handle it with a smile.

So dedicated to this team. One night, about nine months pregnant with Lilly, she came back after dinner, got ready for the 10 p.m. news and said, as if she had a paper cut, “Hey, I may need a minute, I think I’m about to have this baby.” She went home and did.

During her time here, she had two children, Aven and Lilly, and while it was tough leaving them at night over the years, a life I know all too well, she did it.

Every night before coming back to the station, there were tears for her little girls, but that smile would come back, for us here and you at home.

Now, her home will be in Chicago with Aaron and her girls. An adventure in life and broadcasting as they help launch News Nation.

We’ll miss seeing her here, but we’ll still get to see her.

I am forever grateful for her professionalism, kindness and patience.

All ships must find a port.

This cruise is about to end, and thanks to everything she is, Ashley made it more than I thought it would be.