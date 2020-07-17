Bob’s Commentary: Buckle up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- I can. I can. I can.

Something made me take a moment on my way home from work the other night.

A head-on car wreck blocked the road close to my house, at least two people were airlifted to the hospital. Hopes and prayers went with them.

It made me think about another head-on crash, the one that took the life of my big sister when she was 17.

It wasn’t her fault, she wasn’t wearing a seat belt, chances are good she could have survived.

It was 1977, we didn’t wear seat belts a lot, but we sure have a lot since then, and law or not, wearing them has saved lives.

When I was a teenager, I banged up pretty bad with some buddies when we hit a tree head-on

We were not wearing seat belts, in fact, the car we were in, a 1965 Corvair, didn’t even have them. They were optional when it was made, we sure have learned a lot since then.

I don’t wear a seat belt because I’m afraid of a ticket, but because there is a chance someone might cross the line. It gives me a fighting chance, just in case.

I ask my family to wear them. I want them to be safe, just in case.

As far as you go, it’s up to you as far as I’m concerned. But why not hedge your bet?

Wear one just in case, take a moment.

I did. I did. I did.