Boa constrictor escapes Van Buren County home

VAN BUREN, Ark. (News Release) – A Van Buren County man notified the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission today and asked for assistance in locating his pet Colombian red-tailed boa constrictor that escaped his home in Shirley. The snake is approximately 11 feet long and was last seen just before dark Wednesday on Banner Mountain Road near Shirley.

The man and AGFC personnel are searching for the snake. According to AGFC herpetologist Kelly Irwin, the snake does not pose a threat to people.

“Based on information provided by the snake’s owner, it is used to being around people and is not aggressive, but it needs to be left alone,” Irwin said.

Boa constrictors, which are large, heavy bodied, nonvenomous snakes, kill prey by squeezing. They are found in the wild in Central and South America.

Anyone who sees the snake should leave it alone and immediately call 800-482-9262.