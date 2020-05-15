“Blue Light Rapist” dies from COVID complications

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 54-year-old Robert Todd Burmingham has died from complications due to COVID-19.

Burmingham was serving a life sentence for rape after being convicted following the two years “blue light rapist” investigation in eastern Arkansas in the late 1990s.

Governor Asa Hutchinson confirmed the circumstances that led to Burmingham’s death after being asked about it Thursday.

The case made national headlines after reports of a man using a flashing blue light to pull the women over, then attacking them.

Robert Todd Burmingham was arrested in 1997 and convicted in two assaults in Cross County.

The case led to a law limiting possession and display of blue lights.

