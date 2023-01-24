LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the new year kicking into high gear, so are the focuses of Arkansans looking to get fit.

Arkansas Blue Cross manager of well-being strategies, Kristen Lippencott, stopped by KARK 4 News to explain how to get involved in the “Blue and You Fitness Challenge”.

The challenge is sponsored in cooperation with the Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Lippencott explains how the challenge works, with this year having $30,000 in prizes set to be given away.

For more information and to register a team, visit BlueAndYouFitnessChallange-ark.com.