Bestway employee threatened by man with AK-47

BENTON, Ark. — A Benton store employee called police after being threatened by a man with an AK-47 outside the store.

A Benton deputy responded to a call about a man with an Ak-47 threatening the employee at the Bestway Rent-to-Own store in Benton.

The employee said he approached his vehicle outside of the store and began to threaten him with the rifle asking about a TV he wanted to collect.

Jace Stephen Hill, 29, was later arrested on the charge of aggravated assault.

Hill had a AK-47 rifle and steel case FMJ ammunition in his possession.