Bentonville woman claims $65,000 from the Lottery’s Natural State Jackpot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – On July, 8 2019 a Bentonville woman claimed a Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) lottery prize worth $65,000 and plans to use her winnings to visit her daughter in Japan who serves in the U.S. Navy.

Tamara Brannan purchased the NSJ ticket at Guess Who, 214 Southeast Walton Boulevard in Bentonville for the July 1 drawing. The winning numbers were 4, 12, 23, 26, 32.

“I play the lottery a couple of times a month,” said Brannan. “I won $1 from the June 29 NSJ drawing. I used that dollar to purchase another Quick Pick NSJ ticket for the drawing that was held the following Monday,” she added.

“This has to be a mistake,” Brannan said when she discovered she had won after checking her numbers on the Arkansas Lottery’s website Tuesday morning. “I was in total shock and called my husband, Dave immediately. He couldn’t believe it either and told me to double-check the July 1 winning numbers.”

Brannan double- and triple-checked her numbers and soon realized that her eyes weren’t playing tricks on her.

She also plans to pay bills with her winnings.

“We can’t wait to visit our daughter, Madison in the fall,” Brannan added.