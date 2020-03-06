Bentonville Film Festival postponed due to spreading of coronavirus

NEW YORK (News release) — Out of an abundance of caution and public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to prioritize the safety of our artists, partners, creators, brands, and team, the Bentonville Film Festival has made the decision to move the festival’s 2020 dates from April 29-May 2 to August 5-8.

“This decision comes after careful consideration and consultation with our partners. Our number one concern is the safety of our content creators and our community of attendees. We are grateful for the support and recommendations we’ve received and look forward to welcoming everyone to the 6th edition of BFF this August.” Bentonville Film Festival, Co-Founder and Chair, Geena Davis said.

In addition, Kalene Griffith, President and CEO of Visit Bentonville, stated “The safety of our visitors is always a top priority, and we look forward to hosting everyone in our exciting city later this year for a memorable festival.”

The Bentonville Film Festival is a one of a kind event that champions inclusion in all forms of media. Co-founded by Academy Award® winner Geena Davis and Trevor Drinkwater, BFF is a year-long platform culminating with an annual festival in partnership with founding sponsor Walmart and presenting sponsor Coca-Cola.

Ticket packages for the 2020 Bentonville Film Festival can be purchased HERE. For more information visit the Bentonville Film Festival Foundation.