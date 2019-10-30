Benton Police investigating double homicide

BENTON, Ark. — Benton Police Department responded to a Freeman Street residence at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers located 26-year-old Mark Talbert and 23-year-old Maegan Talbert, both of Benton, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Luke Talbert, 29, also of Benton, was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of Murder in the First Degree, Class Y felonies.

BNPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call police.