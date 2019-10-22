Benton man accused in attempted murder that’s left beating victim on life support

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A Benton man has been arrested in the investigation of an attempted murder.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says Jerred Wootten, 33, is accused in the beating of a Traskwood man last week that left the victim hospitalized in critical condition and on life support.

According to a SCSO news release issued on Tuesday, deputies were called in to investigate on Oct. 10 after the victim was found.

Wootten was developed as a suspect in the case and was tracked down on Oct. 18 with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.

The SCSO says Wootten was found hiding in an abandoned house on Mount Olive Road.

Wootten faces a charge of Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder.

