Benton County fair ride accident that injured three, state report doesn’t find cause

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A state investigation did not determine why a part of a miniature roller coaster at the Benton County Fair derailed last month and injured three people.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a cart from the Jungle Twist ride went off the tracks on Aug. 10, causing injuries to two adults and their 4-year-old daughter.

An attorney for the family says the girl suffered a broken pelvis.

The Arkansas Department of Labor says all rides were inspected at the county fair before it opened. A final report from the department on Thursday says no action was taken against the owner of the ride or the operator.

The company that owns the coaster, Pride Amusements, says the ride won’t be used again and the company takes pride in its safety record.