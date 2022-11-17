If you’re looking for something to add a bit of flair to your home or life, then this might be the weekend for a great discovery.

Ashley Norris stopped by KARK’s Arkansas Today to talk about Bella Rustina Modern Vintage Market at the Conway Expo and Event Center, which runs from Friday through Sunday.

Norris said there will be 325-plus booths brimming with vintage, vintage-inspired and handmade items brought by vendors from all over the state.

Multiple food trucks and many snack options will also be available for the fun-filled weekend event.

For more information on the event visit BellaRustina.com.