BEEBE, Ark.- Beebe Police Department’s K9 Crank has some new gear thanks to the “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” Grant.

The grant was made possible through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The non-profit’s mission is to provide protective vests to dogs throughout law enforcement.

The “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” Grant is awarded to departments who have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K9 officers.