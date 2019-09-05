LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Today marked the unveiling of the Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshop 2.0

The Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshop that was launched in 2016 gives students hands on and interactive experiences in careers in construction, manufacturing and transportation.

It is geared towards helping students understand real job opportunities that are out there. This new mobile workshop is vastly improved and features 13 highly interactive stations even using virtual reality systems.

“Not everybody is going to go to college, not everybody is going to get a four year degree and they need to see the options that they can have and that has meaning and dignity and honor and that they can provide for a family,” says Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The original mobile workshop has made stops in 250 cities across the state.