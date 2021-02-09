Be prepared for wintery weather with the ‘Red Cross Ready’ checklist

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Wintery weather is expected across the state over the next few days, and winter storms can have a huge impact on you and your family.

The Red Cross wants to remind people of a few simple things to remember that can help you weather the storm.

Being prepared is easier than trying to figure out what to do during a winter storm when it is too late.

Red Cross says to make sure to have supplies ready in case a storm freezes you in place.

Water

food

batteries

first aid

medications

These are a few of the things the Red Cross says you should have ready.

Staying warm is a priority during a winter storm and the Red Cross says to have plenty of warm clothes, blankets, and other clothing items to do your best to avoid hypothermia and frostbite, two potentially dangerous emergencies that you can prevent.

You can see a full list of things the Red Cross put on the ‘Be Red Cross Ready’ checklist below