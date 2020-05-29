Baxter County woman turns self in Thursday on robbery warrant from October 2019 investigation

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.- A Baxter County woman turned herself in Thursday on an outstanding bench warrant that had been issued for her arrest March 3 on aggravated robbery and other charges.

According to a release sent Friday by Baxter County Sheriff John F. Montgomery, Tasheena Lumley Bartelli faces aggravated robbery, second-degree battery, theft of property, interference with emergency communications and a habitual offender penalty enhancement.

According to the sheriff, the warrant had been issued following an investigation into an assault that happened on October 8, 2019, at the George’s Cove recreation area.

The sheriff said in the release a man went to a home on Sycamore Springs Road, which is near George’s Cove, yelling for help on October 8. The homeowner called 911.

The man told deputies that he had been “beat up” at George’s Cove an hour earlier and he had been trying to find help.

The man told deputies he received a Facebook message from a woman that he did not know saying she was going to be in the area for one night and she wanted to meet some new friends and have a beer.

The man said he agreed to meet at a Dollar General store and from there, they went to George’s Cove recreation area.

The man told police once they stepped out of their vehicle, two men wearing all black and black ski masks attacked him, hit him with a metal pipe and took his cell phone and car keys.

The victim said after he was assaulted, the men got into a car with the woman and left.

The sheriff said the victim had injuries to his face, back and legs.

The victim was taken to the Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The victim told deputies he did not remember the woman’s name from her Facebook profile, but he gave a thorough description of her.

The sheriff said in Friday’s release that on October 9, the victim was able to get on Facebook and gave the name of the woman who had contacted him, Tasheena Bartelli.

According to the release, investigators were later able to confirm that Bartelli was in the area on October 8.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office received a tip that Bartelli was staying in the Briarcliff area, but deputies could not find her there.

The sheriff said after Bartelli learned she was being sought, she turned herself in Thursday.

Bartelli is being held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in circuit court on June 18.