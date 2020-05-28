Baxter County woman facing attempted murder charge after weekend shooting, sheriff says

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.- A Jordan woman faces attempted murder and domestic battery charges after a shooting.

According to a release sent Thursday by the Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, Mika Seay, 36, of Jordan, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting her ex-husband in the face on May 23.

The Baxter County Sheriff says the victim was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri for further treatment.

According to the release, the victim told the investigator the shooting was accidental and he did it.

Two witnesses told investigators they, the victim and Seay got into a truck to leave a home.

The witnesses said the victim was driving and Seay was sitting behind him.

One witness told investigators the victim turned around to say something to Seay, and she pulled a handgun from her waistband and shot him in the face.

According to a witness, the victim was still conscious and moving, and he asked to be taken to the hospital.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff, one of the witnesses drove the victim to Salesville to meet up with EMS.

The Baxter County Sheriff says the gun used in the shooting was found during a search at the home on Sunday.

Attempted murder and domestic battery charges were filed against Seay.

Seay turned herself in on Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff.

Seay was released on a $100,000 bond.

The Baxter County Sheriff says Seay may appear in circuit court on these charges as early as Thursday.