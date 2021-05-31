Baxter County motorcycle chase ends in crash, 1 arrest

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A brief car chase late Sunday evening ended in the arrest of a Marion County man, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office. A corporal officer was patrolling the area of Arkansas 126 around 11:12 p.m. when he saw a motorcycle traveling south at 21 mph over the speed limit.

Authorities said the corporal tried to overtake the motorcycle to conduct a stop for the speeding. The motorcyclist refused to stop and continued heading south on the highway and police say they continued accelerating to high speeds and driving erratically.

The officer pursued the motorcycle to Gassville, where the driver wrecked out just inside the Gassville city limits at 11:15 p.m.



The motorcyclist was identified as 27-year-old Joseph Michael Verdusco of Yellville. He was taken into custody. Officials say Verdusco was not injured during the crash.

While searching Verdusco, deputies found approximately 4.12 grams of methamphetamine, several hundred dollars in cash, and drug paraphernalia.





Authorities also discovered that Verdusco is on parolee with arrest warrants for failure to appear in court in Marion County and White County. Verdusco was taken to the Baxter County Detention Center where he has been booked on the following charges: