FAYETTEVILLE — According to sources, Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom is the new head coach at UNLV.

Odom had been linked to the Tulsa job, but withdrew from that when negotiations broke down. Tulsa moved on and hired Kevin Wilson. UNLV’s job opened up when Marcus Arroyo was fired. Numerous coaches had been linked to the job, but sources indicate the job went to Odom.

Odom was the head coach for four years at Missouri going 25-25 before being fired there. After he left Missouri, Odom accepted the defensive coordinator’s job on Sam Pittman’s first staff.

Pittman had expressed confidence on Sunday he would have his coordinators at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and was actually recruiting with Odom and other assistants.

However, that confidence was more because of the Tulsa situation according to sources. Odom made $1.85 million this season which is the most of any assistant at Arkansas in history.

Among the names that will be linked to Arkansas to replace him are former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard and Georgia’s Glenn Schumann among others.