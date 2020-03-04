Barbara Webb elected Associate Justice of Arkansas Supreme Court

BENTON, Ark. (News release) – Former Judge Barbara Womack Webb has been elected Associate Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court. Webb issued the following statement tonight from her watch party in Downtown Little Rock:

“I am honored by the responsibility the voters have entrusted in me. My nearly four decades of experience in Arkansas law– from private practice, to prosecuting attorney, to now Associate Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court– have prepared me for this moment. I am thankful for the countless volunteers who have invigorated this campaign across the State of Arkansas. From Chicot to Benton, Miller to Craighead, and every place in-between, the people of Arkansas have given us all a great reminder of their hospitality and desire for a fair Supreme Court. I look forward to being that fair and independent voice that all Arkansans can trust.”

About Barbara Womack Webb:

Barbara Womack Webb is the Chief Law Judge at the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission and previously served for 12 years as a law judge, in both Democrat and Republican administrations. She recently served as Circuit Judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit and formerly served as the elected Prosecuting Attorney for Saline, Hot Spring, and Grant Counties. Webb has also served as a special associate justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court. Webb has also served with the Arkansas Ethics Commission, Arkansas State Crime Lab Board, Arkansas Coalition for Juvenile Justice, and the U.S. Department of Justice Anti-Terrorism Task Force. She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law in Little Rock and has been a licensed attorney since 1982.

NOTE: With 75 percent of precincts reporting, Webb had 53.7 percent of the vote to Welch’s 46.3 percent.