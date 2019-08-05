Baptist Health offering free Back-To-School immunizations through Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As summer comes to a close, it’s time to start getting children prepared for the coming school year in central Arkansas, including receiving required immunizations. Baptist Health community outreach is offering several opportunities for free Back-To-School shots.

Vaccinations will be available in August at the following locations:

Jacksonville

Martin Street Youth Center (201 West Marin St.), Monday, Aug 5 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Little Rock

Mosaic Church of Central Arkansas (6221 Colonel Glenn Road), Tuesday, Aug 6, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Dunbar Community Center (1001 W. 16 St.), Thursday, Aug. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Liberty Hill Baptist Church (1215 S Schiller St.), Monday, Aug 12, from 3 to 6 p.m.

St. John Baptist Church (2501 S. Main St.) Wednesday, Aug 14, from 3 to 6 p.m.

West Central Community Center (4521 John Barrow Road), Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.

North Little Rock

Heaven’s Loft (518 W. 26 St.), Wednesday, Aug 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Little Rock Academy (5500 Lynch Drive), Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given to the first 50 children who receive immunizations at each location. Please bring your child’s shot records as well as proof of medicaid coverage or other health insurance for verification purposes only.

The Back-To-School immunization clinics are just one of the ways Baptist Health Community Outreach gives back to the communities that Baptist Health serves. Other initiatives include the community walking program, cooking classes, the Diabetes Empowerment Education Program, and a blood pressure management program. The efforts have been recognized by the national research corporation as Arkansas’ “Best Community Health Program”.

For more information about Baptist Health Community Outreach’s free Back-To-School immunization clinics, call Baptist Health headline at 1-888-Baptist or visit baptist-health.com

Baptist Health is an Arkansas-based, locally owned and managed, not-for-profit, and faith-based health care organization. Baptist Health is also Arkansas’ most comprehensive health care organization with more than 200 access points and approximately 11,000 employees operating 11 hospitals. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.