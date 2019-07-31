Baptist Health, first hospital in U.S. to adopt EleGARD Patient Positioning System for CPR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Every year, more than 600,000 people in the U.S. suffer a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), and the neurologically intact survival rates are dismal – 10.8 percent survival when it occurs outside of a hospital, and 24 percent when in a hospital.

Baptist Health intends to change that statistic with the adoption of the EleGARD Patient Positioning System. The device, from AdvancedCPR Solutions, precisely, rapidly and consistently positions the patient for CPR and airway management and raises the patient into a multi-level elevation to support the use of an innovative new technique for resuscitation.

Baptist Health-Little Rock will be the first hospital in the U.S. to adopt the EleGARD Patient Positioning System.

“We want to save lives with CPR, and when the life is saved, we want to provide the best opportunity for an optimal neurological outcome,” said Dr. Wendell Pahls, director of emergency services at Baptist Health-Little Rock. “The systems-based approach using multiple technologies dramatically improves the outcomes we can deliver to our patients.”

Baptist Health-Little Rock anticipates to start using the new method on Aug. 1 once all staff have been trained. Baptist Health expects to deploy four devices first at the hospital before expanding the technology across its health care system.

The Elevated CPR method is a technologically-advanced technique for performing device-assisted head up CPR that incorporates lifting the head, heart and thorax in a multi-level elevation, in a timed sequence, in conjunction with best practice resuscitation protocols.





About Baptist Health: Baptist Health is an Arkansas-based, locally owned and managed, not-for-profit, and faith-based health care organization. Baptist Health is also Arkansas’ most comprehensive health care organization with more than 200 access points and approximately 11,000 employees operating 11 hospitals. For more information about Baptist Health, visit baptist-health.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



About AdvancedCPR Solution: Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2015 by an experienced team that previously developed multiple novel resuscitation technologies currently in widespread clinical practice, AdvancedCPR Solutions is an early stage medical device firm focused on the development and commercialization of delivery mechanisms, methods and devices that enable the ElevatedCPR method to potentially improve survival of cardiac arrest. The company’s initial device, the EleGARD Patient Positioning System, precisely, rapidly, and consistently positions patients for the ElevatedCPR method in the pre-hospital and hospital settings. For more information about ElevatedCPR, visit elevatedcpr.com.