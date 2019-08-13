1  of  2
Breaking News
Pope Co. Quorum Court votes to show support for Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC in casino license application Bryant teacher arrested after admitting to soliciting sexual photos from child, police say

Back to School: First Day

News
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Ark. – Day one of school is in the books as many students across Central Arkansas headed back to class this morning.

At Theodore Jones Elementary in Conway one mom we spoke with says it is the quality of the relationships built with the teachers and principals that confirms her feelings that her children are in good hands.

Amy Ferdowsian who is a parent said “It is truly a family, the teachers here they know the kids’ names they see them in the hallway they talk to them, they see them out they talk to them.. you can tell they really care and love them.”

Plenty of parents of kindergartners we talked to were anxious about letting their children leave the nest but they were also very excited about the future that they are building.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss