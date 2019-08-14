Back to School: Mayflower

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – The start of the school year is new and exciting, but that’s especially true for kindergartners.

It was day two for the students at Mayflower elementary. Many of the school’s teachers live in the small community, so they get to know the incoming families before class starts.

This was year 17 for Mrs. Allbritton’s first day of school. What excites this veteran teacher the most? Watching her students learn and progress.

“I’m looking forward to seeing these kids come in on all different levels and seeing how much they grow, every day.”

Mrs. Allbritton called the first day a success. Confirmed by the Facebook photos she saw of her exhausted kiddos who went to sleep very early last night.