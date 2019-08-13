Back to School: Little Rock School District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’re a parent you already know… Today was the first day of school for many students in Central Arkansas, and kids at McDermott Elementary are excited to be back.

The Cheer and Dance squad were out bright and early getting the kids ready for the school year. You will also notice new additions at this elementary school along with many others across Little Rock.

Mike Poore the Little Rock School District Superintendent said “We’ve done a lot things that will make things physically better, whether it’s an air conditioning unit. We had no air conditioning, we had a lot of kitchens that didn’t have air conditioning. We had gyms that didn’t have ac. Now all secondary gyms have that, middle school and high school. We’ve got upgraded security systems, better lights in multiple buildings, roofs in some of the buildings, so there’s some real physical things that will make a difference for our kids and their learning environments.”

Many told us the maker space area in the library is what the kids are most excited for this year.